Sridevi's autopsy over in Dubai, mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai today

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last around midnight on February 24, 2018. The actress reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in Dubai where she had flown to celebrate the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah early this week.

Sridevi, who was staying in Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel, suffered a massive cardiac arrest following which she fell unconscious inside the hotel bathroom. Reports suggest that the actress was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was brought dead by a team of doctors.

A report said that upon learning about the shocking demise of Sridevi, Boney's brother Sanjay Kapoor and other family members flew to the UAE.

Meanwhile, Boney's spokesperson announced that Sridevi's mortal remains will arrive in Mumbai from Dubai on Monday.

"Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow. We'll update you with further info as and when it's available to us. Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for info on the same," the spokesperson told ANI.

"Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked by the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief," he added.

A Khaleej Times report claimed that the autopsy of Sridevi was completed by Dubai Police's forensic team by Sunday evening. However, her body could not be released to her family as there were still some documentation work to be done.

Once the paperwork is complete and the death certificate is issued by Dubai Police, the body will be embalmed and handed over to the family, added the Khallej Times report.

Initially, the mortal remains of the actress was scheduled to be flown back by today evening. However, a report claimed that due to the delay in her autopsy report, the clearance of Sridevi's body will be made after midnight of Sunday.

Her remains will be brought to Mumbai in Anil Ambani's 13-seater private jet, a report said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the 54-year-old actress is expected to be held on Monday afternoon.

Another report claimed that after her remains is brought back to Mumbai, it will be laid out at Versova's Vaswani Villa for the last respect. The cremation is expected to take place at Santacruz, Mumbai at around 12 noon.

Several fans of the actress today gathered outside the Sridevi's residence in Lokhandwala and in Dubai, where her body has been kept.

Meanwhile, two police vans have been stationed and the security, too, has been beefed up outside the Mumbai residence of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor to avoid any commotion.

As per latest media reports, veteran actress Rekha, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, Rani Mukerji, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra and actress Neelima Azeem were spotted outside Anil Kapoor's residence.

Boney's son and actor Arjun Kapoor, who was shooting with Parineeti Chopra for 'Namastey London' in Amritsar, flew back to Mumbai. He was seen arriving at uncle Anil's residence. Anil and Sonam Kapoor, who were also in Punjab, today flew back to be with their family.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's residence where Sridevi's Jhanvi has been staying since last night.

The legendary actress married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

During the time of the incident, the 'Mom' actress was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding along with husband Boney and daughter Khushi. While Boney and Khushi flew back to Mumbai, Sridevi extended her stay in Dubai.

As per a report, Sridevi extended her stay in Dubai as she wanted to meet her sister.

Boney, who had landed in Mumbai with his daughter, flew back to Dubai to surprise Sridevi and be with her. However, little did he know that his wife would meet with such an uncertain death.