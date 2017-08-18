Sridevi's birthday bash brings Bollywood beauties together under one roof

New Delhi: On the occasion of Sridevi's birthday, several Bollywood actors and filmmaker Karan Johar gathered at Manish Malhotra's residence and had a gala time.

Manish took to Twitter to share a photograph with his guests and it is delightful to see beauties from different times in a single frame.

The designer enjoyed a wonderful evening with actresses from almost every era and the picture captures everyone together, beautifully.

Here are the Twitter posts:

At home @karanjohar and me with all these fabulous women . A night to remember pic.twitter.com/lC4Cu2GCH2 — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) August 17, 2017

@vidya_balan Unka pout mere pout se behtar kyun? Rin sabun istimal nahi kiya hoga! pic.twitter.com/4tq3oMuV1J — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 17, 2017

Now that's what you call 'Picture Perfect'.