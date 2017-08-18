close
Sridevi's birthday bash brings Bollywood beauties together under one roof

On the occasion of Sridevi's birthday, several Bollywood actors and filmmaker Karan Johar gathered at Manish Malhotra's residence and had a gala time.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 13:28
Sridevi&#039;s birthday bash brings Bollywood beauties together under one roof
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the occasion of Sridevi's birthday, several Bollywood actors and filmmaker Karan Johar gathered at Manish Malhotra's residence and had a gala time.

Manish took to Twitter to share a photograph with his guests and it is delightful to see beauties from different times in a single frame. 

The designer enjoyed a wonderful evening with actresses from almost every era and the picture captures everyone together, beautifully. 

Here are the Twitter posts:

Now that's what you call 'Picture Perfect'.

Manish MalhotraSridevi birthdayRani MukherjeeAishwarya RaiRekhaShabana Azmi

