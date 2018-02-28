Sridevi's body brought home, final farewell today: Major developments

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's mortal remains reached Mumbai around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from Dubai in a private plane. Her body was then taken to her husband Boney Kapoor's Lokhandwala residence. Today, her mortal remains will be taken to Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West and from around 9.30 am to 12 noon, people will be allowed to pay their last respects.

Her final journey will begin at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans, and the last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery around 3.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Dubai Public Prosecutor's Office put an end to speculation about the cause of her death, saying the actress 'accidentally drowned' in the bathtub following a loss of consciousness, and that the 'case was now closed'.

Police personnel and private security guards have been deployed outside the actress's residence to manage the ocean of fan following, gathered just to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar actress for one last time.

Sridevi was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE last week, along with husband Boney Kapoor, younger daughter Khushi and other relatives to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.

According to a statement on behalf of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, their daughters Khushi and Janhvi, and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan (Sridevi's side) families, the body will be kept for three hours at the Celebration Sports Club, Andheri (West), near her residence from 9.30 a.m onwards to enable people and her fans to pay their last respects.

Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void which can never be filled. She was 54.