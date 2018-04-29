Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in these photos - Check out

While Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak', the younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor is not far behind and might take up modelling.

The 17-year-old star kid was snapped at Bastian in Bandra on sunny Sunday afternoon and looked breathtakingly beautiful. Khushi was dressed up in a light peach-coloured halter neck maxi dress. She had kept her hair loose and had worn a delicate gold pendant that had her name 'Khushi'. Her handbag and footwear were colour-coordinated.

Check out her photos:

Sridevi had once said that Khushi was more interested in modelling than acting. And these pictures of Khushi prove that she is all set to earn her name in the world of modelling.

Sridevi had passed away on February 24 this year. She died due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel suite in Dubai. The actress had gone to attend the wedding of actor and her nephew Mohit Marwah along with her husband Boney and daughter Khushi.

At the recently held National Awards, the veteran actress was named as Best Actress for her performance in 'Mom'.