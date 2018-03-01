Sridevi's death: Anil Kapoor thanks Mumbai Police for security arrangements

New Delhi: A day after the funeral of Sridevi, actor Anil Kapoor on behalf of his family, took to Twitter to extend his gratitude to the Mumbai Police for ensuring ample security during the proceedings of the last rites of the actress.

Anil, the younger brother of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, tweeted, "As we mourn, I’m deeply thankful to our friends and well-wishers who have formed a protective circle around us so we can grieve in peace."

The statement further read, "I would especially like to thank the Mumbai Police for being by our side through it all and making sure we got the space and privacy that we needed, to do what was necessary. Thank you all for your prayers and understanding."

Maharashtra government accorded full state honours for the funeral of Sridevi, who was conferred a Padma Shri in 2013. Her body was draped in the Tricolour and elaborate arrangements were made by the Mumbai Police before the cremation.

Sridevi died due to 'accidental drowning' in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel last week, leaving the film industry and her fans in shock and denial.

Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Lakhs of people thronged on the street to bid a final adieu to the actress, whose career spanned more than four decades in four different film industries. She was 54.