Sridevi's death: Shirish Kunder gives a piece of mind to 'opportunists' in Bollywood

New Delhi: The news of the legendary actor Sridevi's passing away on Saturday sent a wave of shock throughout the nation. People from all walks of life have been posting their heartfelt tributes for the legendary actress on their social media handles. Many people from the industry too have chosen the social platform to express grief. While many posted their notes along with Sridevi's pictures, some shared their exclusive pictures from various social events.

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder also posted a heartfelt message for the actress in a Twitter post that read, " “This is the kind of tragic news that can give an entire nation a cardiac arrest. Heartbreaking! RIP #Sridevi."

But posting pictures with the actress after her death somehow didn't go down well with the filmmaker. Taking a sly dig at celebrities who have posted pictures with the actress, Sirish wrote, "Hopefully, someday we will realise that other people's deaths are not an opportunity to post our pictures with them."

Here's the tweet:

Hopefully, someday we will realise that other people's deaths are not an opportunity to post our pictures with them. — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) February 25, 2018

Sirish Kunder's cryptic tweet raised a lot of eyebrows.

In the latest updates, the cause of Sridevi's death has been specified and the mortal remains of the actress are highly unlikely to reach India today.

