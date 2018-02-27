Sridevi's funeral may not happen today: 10 things you need to know

New Delhi: The first female superstar in Bollywood, Sridevi breathed her last on the unfateful night of February 24, 2018, in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers, leaving the entire nation in a state of shock. The actress was in the UAE for actor-nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding along with her producer husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

In the recent developments, the case has been closed and Sridevi's mortal remains have been taken in Muhaisina for embalming, reports The Khaleej Times.

The Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming.

Update: Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming, the Khaleej Times reports. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) February 27, 2018

Here's the complete timeline of how things have shaped up so far:

-There have been no visible developments in Sridevi's repatriation to India yet. Her family is still waiting for Public prosecutor's nod, according to Khaleej Times.

-The longer it takes for the formalities to get over, lesser the chances of her funeral taking place on Tuesday.

-Contrary to the rumours, Boney Kapoor or any another family member was not being interrogated, confirmed the UAE media.

- Actor Arjun Kapoor had flown to Dubai to be with his dad Boney Kapoor.

-Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room and not because of cardiac arrest, her autopsy report has revealed. Sridevi's autopsy report was released by the Ministry of Health, UAE on Monday.

-Traces of alcohol were found in Sridevi's blood and hence she lost her balance and fell into the bathtub, Gulf News report stated.

-Reportedly, Boney Kapoor was present in Dubai at the time of her death. Although he came back to India post the wedding along with his daughter. Reports stated that he went back to surprise her on the same day she died.

-Sridevi was reportedly getting ready for a surprise dinner but when she didn't come out of the washroom for 15 minutes, Boney broke open the door. She was found unconscious and was rushed to Rashid Hospital, which is approximately 7-8 mins away from the hotel where she was residing. However, the actress was declared brought dead by the doctors.

-Both her daughters Janhvi and Khushi were in India at the time of her death.

-Ever since the news of her death has flourished, Bollywood celebrities have been visiting Anil Kapoor's residence to pay their respects. Both Janhvi and Khushi are also there since that day.