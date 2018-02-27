Sridevi's last dance with Anil Kapoor at Dubai wedding goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sridevi's untimely demise has sent a shock wave across the nation. The legendary actress breathed her last in Dubai on February 24, 2018. She was there to attend the wedding of actor-nephew Mohit Marwah.

While initial reports suggested that he suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy report revealed that she died because of 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub of her hotel room. Because of the findings of this autopsy, Sridevi’s death was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation.

Her mortal remains will reportedly be flown back today after the investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, a video from Mohit's wedding has gone viral where Sridevi can be seen enjoying the wedding and dancing with brother-in-law Anil Kapoor. Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starred in many blockbuster films together and their on-screen pairing was a huge hit.

Several fan clubs have shared it on Instagram and Twitter.

Watch video here:

Another video from the same wedding too caught attention as it had the actress dancing with her husband Boney Kapoor.

Several Bollywood stars have visited Anil Kapoor's residence at this hour of grief.