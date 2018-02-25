Sridevi's last dance with Boney Kapoor will break your heart—Watch Video

New Delhi: Sridevi's sudden demise has shocked the world to the core. Not just the film fraternity, even the fans are finding it hard to come to terms with the news of her passing away. Just a few days ago, we saw a hale and hearty Sridevi flying off to Dubai with her family to attend relative Mohit Marwah's wedding and today we hear that she is no more

The whole Kapoor family was in Dubai for Mohit Marwah's wedding, Sridevi too went to be a part of the festivities with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi couldn't accompany them to the wedding as she was busy shooting in Mumbai.

Recently, a video of Sridevi, who is known for her dance moves, shaking a leg to 'Kaala Chasma' with husband Boney at Mohit's wedding function had surfaced on the internet. The video is a proof how happy Sridevi was.

Watch the video:

Probably her last dance of life... #Sridevi happily dancing with husband #BoneyKapoor at Mohit Marwah & Antara Wedding in Ras Al Khaimah 4 days ago.

She died in Dubai's Jumeirah Towers Hotel Saturday(24Feb) night. pic.twitter.com/MmIXBTtt54 — Cha Cha (@TheLegendChap) February 25, 2018

Soon after the wedding was over, Sridevi extended her stay in Dubai while Boney and Khushi returned to Mumbai. As per reports, Boney Kapoor went back to Dubai yesterday to surprise her. However, she suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was declared brought dead by the doctors.