Sridevi's last picture on the Indian soil—See Pic

New Delhi: Fans haven't been able to come to terms with the passing away of the legendary actress Sridevi, who left for her heavenly abode on late Saturday evening in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Since yesterday the fans have gathered outside her residence to pay their last respects to someone they have grown up watching. The actress who went to Dubai for a happy occasion didn't see it coming either.

Just a few days ago, we were admiring her elegant sense of style and how poetic she looked in all of Manish Malhotra's ensembles at her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. A few of her dance videos have also flourished on the internet, which proved that the actress was in a really happy space.

Have a look at the last pictures of the actress with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor, that were clicked in the airport while they were leaving for Dubai to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Here is the picture:

By looking at them, nobody in their weirdest dreams would have imagined that this would be the last time they would see her alive on the Indian soil. In the pictures, Sridevi, dressed in a stylish tracksuit is seen in a touristy mood.

Born in Shivakasi Tamil Nadu, Sridevi was regarded as Bollywood's first female superstar, At times, when equal pay was a myth in Bollywood, she took home more money than her male counterparts.

Although she started off with Tamil films, Sridevi has fairly contributed to the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam film industry as well. She went on to become one of the most formidable actresses of the 1980s and 1990s in Indian cinema.

She is remembered for her humungous performances in some of the iconic Bollywood films like Mr India, Nagina, Lamhe, Sadma, ChalBaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others.

Her death is not only a death of an actor, it is also an end of an era that began with her.