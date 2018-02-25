Sridevi's mortal remains likely to reach India on Monday

New Delhi: Actress Sridevi's mortal remains will reportedly be brought back to India on Monday due to delay in formalities in Dubai where she succumbed to a massive heart attack at the Emirates Towers on Saturday night. According to UAE-based newspaper Khaleej Times due to some delay in the arrival of her autopsy reports, her body is most likely to be flown back to India on Monday and not Sunday night as had been reported earlier.

Khaleej Times also quoted an official as saying, “Since she is such a high-profile personality, we cannot rush the inquisition or the post-mortem procedures.Dr Khaled Alburaiki is performing the autopsy and the procedure is being done at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology. The embalming treatment will be done at Muhaisana once the procedure is complete."

Sridevi's body will be kept at Bhagya Bungalow off JP Road next to Puspanjalli Society near Seven Bungalow Bus depot, Versova, Andheri (west), Mumbai from 7 am to 10 am for her fans to pay the last respects, according to sources. She is most likely to be cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium, Ville Parle.

The Chautha ceremony of the actress will reportedly be held on Tuesday, February 27 in Mumbai's TBC.

The 'Mom' actress was in Dubai to attend her relative Mohit Marwah's wedding along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. While Boney and Khushi flew back to Mumbai, Sridevi extended her stay in Dubai. It was reported that Boney went back to surprise her but Sridevi has a heart attack late on Saturday night and was declared dead by the doctors in Dubai.

