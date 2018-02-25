Sridevi's sudden demise leaves Rishi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a state of shock

New Delhi: Superstar Sridevi left us all teary-eyed for her heavenly abode. The actress breathed her last around midnight in Dubai where she had flown to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding a few days back. She died suffering a cardiac arrest on February 24, 2018.

The legendary actress's death shook the entire nation and gripped fans in grief. Several Bollywood celebrities expressed their shock over the tragic news. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries have extended their condolences as well.

Veteran actor and Sridevi's co-star from 'Chandi', 'Naagin' and many other films Rishi Kapoor tweeted about the tragic news. He even removed his DP from the micro-blogging site.

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Ranveer Singh too posted about the unfortunate news.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema’s greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 25, 2018

Deepika changed her Instagram post to an all-black image as a sign of mourning.

Reportedly, Sridevi was staying in Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel. Around midnight she suffered a cardiac arrest following which she fell unconscious inside the hotel bathroom. Reports suggest, soon after that she was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared dead.

Sanjay Kapoor and other family members have reportedly flown to the UAE after learning about the shocking news.

Her last film 'Mom' created quite an impact amongst the critics and viewers alike. Her powerful portrayal of a doting mother who takes revenge for her daughter sent shivers down the spine.

The legendary actress married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.