Sridevi's sudden demise shocks Rani Mukerji, no birthday celebration for 'Hichki' star

New Delhi: Bollywood lost a veteran in Sridevi's untimely demise which not only came as a rude shock to her family and friends but gripped the entire nation in a sense of strong grief.

The noted star breathed her last in Dubai on February 24, 2018. contrary to earlier reports suggesting cardiac arrest as the reason behind her death, an autopsy confirmed that she died due to 'accidental drowning' in a bathtub followed a loss of consciousness and that the 'case was now closed'.

Sridevi was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE last week, along with husband Boney Kapoor, younger daughter Khushi and other relatives to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.

The actress's last rites will be performed today and a huge crowd has gathered outside her residence to pay their last respects.

Rani Mukerji, who shared a strong bond with the legend is still under the shock of this unfortunate news. Pinkvilla.com quoted the actress as saying that it feels like a personal loss to her. The actress was promoting her upcoming film 'Hichki' in Mumbai.

The report quotes Rani as telling a leading daily that she won't be celebrating her birthday this time which is on March 21. She said, “I'm just been hurt by what has happened with my favourite. I don't think I will be able to celebrate this year. Too many losses that I have dealt with it this time.”

She even revealed how she was planning to show 'Hichki' to Sridevi.