Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor gets papped at skin clinic

Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was spotted at a skin clinic in Juhu, Mumbai. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her smashing debut in 'Dhadak' and the film has received a warm response. The movie starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead role has set the Box Office on fire and fans have appreciated the newcomers' act.

The latest buzz right now is that Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor might also enter the showbiz world. In fact, Khushi's father and film producer Boney Kapoor even confirmed it in an interview that Khushi is planning to set her foot in the movie business. 

In midst of all the buzz, Khushi was on Friday spotted outside a clinic in Juhu. Take a look at her photos: 

As the paparazzi captured her when she exited the clinic, Khushi made a dash for the car while covering her face shying away from the shutterbugs.

Khushi, who is known for making stylish outings, yesterday kept it comfy in a striped red and white sweatshirt and black pants. Black fringe bag and black slip-ons completed the casual cool look. 

On the other hand, Khushi's elder sister Janhvi is currently basking in the glory of 'Dhadak' which got the highest opening for any newcomer film in the recent past at the Box Office. The film was helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It released on July 20, 2018. The film was a Hindi remake of 2016 Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

