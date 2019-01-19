Srishty Rode lashes out at web portal for calling her and Rohit Suchanti 'lovebirds'

New Delhi: Popular TV actress and reality show contestant Shrishty Rode lashed out a web portal on Twitter for calling her and fellow contestant Rohit Suchanti 'lovebirds'.

Rohit and Srishty were a part of popular reality show Bigg Boss season 12. Their chemistry was one of the most-talked-about things in the show. However, the two never accepted being in a relationship.

Recently, an entertainment received severe backlash from Srishty for linking her up with Rohit.

Re-tweeting the article , Srishty wrote, "Hahaha lovebirds??? Really??? That’s news to me as well"

Hahaha lovebirds??? Really??? That’s news to me as well pic.twitter.com/N4YJ5PK3P1 — Srishty Rode (@SrSrishty) January 16, 2019

Earlier, Srishty and her actor boyfriend Manish Naggdev parted ways. Talking to a web portal, Manish had said, "Srishty and I are not together anymore. I don’t wish to give a reason because there is none in particular. All I can say is, minor disagreements and difference of opinion led to it."

Post Rohit and Sristhy’s ouster from the show, the two had a reunion with other contestants Somi Khan and Teejay Sidhu and Srishty had shared pictures of their reunion on social media.

On the personal front, Srishty Rode is traveling to Amritsar. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she will be seen in a Bollywood film.