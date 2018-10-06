हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

SRK wishes love, success to Arpita, Aayush

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is extremely glad for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, who has made his Bollywood foray with "Loveyatri". He has wished them luck.

SRK wishes love, success to Arpita, Aayush

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is extremely glad for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, who has made his Bollywood foray with "Loveyatri". He has wished them luck.

"Extremely glad for Arpita and Aayush Sharma... Love and success to you now and always! 'Loveyatri'," Shah Rukh tweeted on Friday. 

"Loveyatri" also stars Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor. It is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. 

The film released on Friday.

Shah Rukh on the work front will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero", which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. 

This will be the second time that Shah Rukh will be seen starring with Anushka and Katrina. The three have previously featured in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanAyush Sharmawarina hussainLoveyatriSalman

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close