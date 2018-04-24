Stan Lee accused of sexual misconduct

Chicago: Stan Lee, the 95-year-old former head of Marvel Comics and creator of numerous comic book heroes like Spider-Man and the Hulk, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a massage therapist.

Maria Carballo claims she was sent to Lee`s room at a hotel in Chicago to perform a two-hour massage on the morning of April 21, 2017, according to a complaint filed on Monday in Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, reported people.com.

The massage was scheduled by Lee`s assistant, who is also named as a defendant in the complaint. A representative for Lee did not return people.com`s request for comment.

Carballo said in the complaint that she did not report the incident to police in fear that, "in light of Lee`s wealth and status" making a police report "would hurt her job".

She claimed Lee's assistant knew of his "inappropriate behaviour." The massage therapist added the #MeToo movement inspired her "to fight for her dignity by standing up for herself".

Citing assault, battery and other counts, Carballo is seeking a judgment "in excess of $50,000, plus an award of punitive damages, and attorneys` fees and costs as permitted under the statute."

Meanwhile, controversy has recently swirled around Lee, who sued a former business manager alleging fraud and has spoken out defending his daughter after others around him claimed she was trying to gain control of his assets.