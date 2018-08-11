हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Star Trek

'Star Trek' star Nichelle Nichols diagnosed with dementia

Nichols started her career as Uhura in "Star Trek" on the TV series in the '60s. 

&#039;Star Trek&#039; star Nichelle Nichols diagnosed with dementia
Pic Courtesy: Still from Star Trek

Los Angeles: 'Star Trek' actor Nichelle Nichols has been diagnosed with dementia. TMZ has obtained documents filed in the 85-year-old's conservatorship in which Dr Meena Makhijani reportedly states that Nichols has been a patient of hers over the last two to three years and that she has "moderate progressive dementia." 

The website also reports that the doctor states in the documents that Nichols "has major impairment of her short-term memory and moderate impairment of understanding abstract concepts, sense of time, place and immediate recall."

"There's no apparent impairment," however, when it comes to Nichols' "long-term memory, orientation of her body, comprehension, verbal communication, concentration, recognition of familiar people, as well as ability to reason logically and plan actions," the report claimed, citing the documents. 

Nichols started her career as Uhura in "Star Trek" on the TV series in the '60s. The actor even appeared at Comic-Con last month to discuss her iconic role.

 

