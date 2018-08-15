हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stop putting virginity on a pedestal: Karan Johar

Stop putting virginity on a pedestal: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar says one should not start a relationship with "ridiculous expectations".

"Stop putting virginity on a pedestal and do not judge people based on their sexual status," Karan said in a statement to IANS. 

"Your partner is human and not a loaf of bread. It's 2018 and let's not have any such ridiculous expectations," he added. 

In the first episode of radio show "Calling Karan Season 2" at Ishq 104.8 FM, the filmmaker spoke on virginity and how one's sexual status should not even be a concern. 

While receiving calls on whether there was a need for disclosing the sexual status to their partners specially in case of arrange marriages, Karan advised people to be extremely honest about it. 

He said: "I don't think one should worry about a man judging you on your past physical status. You should be honest to yourself and about yourself."

Karan Johar

