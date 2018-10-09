Stree actress Flora Saini accuses ex-boyfriend, producer Gaurang Doshi of assault, says 'he left me with a fractured jaw'

With several biggies from the tinsel town coming out and finally speaking about being victims of sexual harassment, 'Stree' actress Flora Saini is the latest celebrity to share her own #MeToo story.

Flora essayed the role of a ghost in recent hit 'Stree' which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Accusing her former boyfriend and producer Gaurang Doshi of harassment and assault, Flora shared a lengthy post on her Facebook page with two photos of visible injury marks on her face.

She also called the women who have outed these powerful names 'her superheroes' and mentioned how she was repeatedly physically abused by Gaurang Doshi, physically and 'left with a scar on her soul for life'.

Here's what she wrote:

"That's me.. Valentine's day 2007 beaten up by a known producer "Gaurang Doshi' who I loved n was dating then .. this was the last of the one year abuse I took..came out with a fractured jaw n a scarred soul for life..

Irealised me talking about it ,that time, jus went against me ,cos he was the powerful one n nobody wanted to believe some girl who was relatively new in the industry, it was his word against mine ,and of course, his word mattered.

He threatened me that he will make sure I never work in the industry again n much more.. n he did his best to make me believe ittoo.. I was replaced in films, people didn't quiet wanna even meet me or let me audition

I thot I made a mistake, I shud have jus kept quiet ..I wanted to runaway, hide n be somewhere where people didn't look at me with judging eyes n cud only jus give me work.. n not judge me by the abuse I suffered at the hands of gaurang doshi with no fault of mine.

N mind u there were girls after me who were made to suffer the same way by the sameman , they called me for help but weren't brave enuf to even come out n speak for themselves

This note is for all the people who have chosen to speak

who are standing up against anybody who has done them wrong, no matter how powerful or renowned ..it's takes guts.. a lot of guts.. the abuser forgets, but the abused carries the baggage forever.. u guys make me so proud to b a woman in this industry today where our voice is being heard where people are not judging us for speaking out against an abuser.. they r actually coming together to make the work space safe for us even more.. to all the people who are standing up to talk n all those who standing up to support..

I bow to you.. ur my SUPERHERO's

& Trust me..THE WORLD NEEDS MORE OF U

My life after this incident hasn't been the same n has changed me in ways that I can't ever repair ..

But one thing I'veknown, believed n lived as a proof is that God alone controls ur destiny n no man can ever challenge him.

Live ur truth, wear it likearmour n don't let anybody make u feel small.. u are not alone this time

Nothing we ever went thru was in vain.. more power to u all.. may u continue to stand tall ..may we heal ,may we be happy n may we shine with love n strength.. knowing we conquered it all.."

Gaurang has produced films like 'Aakhen' (2002), 'Deewar' (2004) and 'Bawandar' (2000).

Veteran actor Nana Patekar along with filmmaker Vikas Bahl, actor Alok Nath, comedian Kanan Gill, writer Chetan Bhagat, singer Kailash Kher, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Syed Zulfi, actor Rajat Kapoor, comedian Utsav Chakraborty, singer Babu Haabi (Udta Punjab) have so far been accused of sexual harassment.