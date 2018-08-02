हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree song

Stree song 'Milegi Milegi' featuring Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor is the dance anthem you have been waiting for-Watch

The makers of horror-comedy Stree have unveiled the peppiest number of the year 'Milegi Milegi' and it can truly jazz up any boring party! 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The makers of horror-comedy Stree have unveiled the peppiest number of the year 'Milegi Milegi' and it can truly jazz up any boring party! 

The video features the lead pair of the film Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor donning Rajasthani attires. Towards the end, Rajkummar even dons a saree as Shradhha assumes the kingly chair.

Taking to Twitter Shraddha unveiled the song and wrote, "It's time to groove & move to the tunes of #MilegiMilegi! Song out now."

 

A few days back, the trailer of 'Stree' was released and it created quite a stir on social media. It has been directed by Amar Kaushik. It has been produced by Raj Nidimoru-Krishna D.K and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Rajkummar Rao's comic timing in the trailer was lauded by the audience and now people are eagerly waiting to wacth the film.

'Stree' is based on the urban legend, Nale Ba, which talks about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. There are several comic punches in the horror comedy drama and the trailer has garnered a positive response.

The music for the film has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. 

