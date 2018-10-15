हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sham Kaushal

Stunt director Sham Kaushal, accused of sexual misconduct, issues apology

The action director has issued an apology on the allegations saying he has always tried to be a good person in his personal and professional life.

Stunt director Sham Kaushal, accused of sexual misconduct, issues apology
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran action director and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, has issued an apology, saying he has always tried to be a good person in his personal and professional life.

A day earlier, writer Mahima Kukreja had shared an account by an assistant director Nameeta Parekh, who accused Kaushal of inviting her to his room for drinks when they were on an outdoor shoot in 2006. After she flatly refused his offer, he began persuading her and even went on to show her pornographic clips on his phone.

After the post became viral, Kaushal took to Twitter to share his statement. The action director said he had read the allegations made against him by some crew member. "Ever since I have been working in this industry I have tried my best to be a good human being professionally and personally, never wishing to hurt or disrespect anyone. I have read the allegations made against me by some crew members. 

"If I have unintentionally caused any hurt or anguish, I unconditionally apologise to the ladies, to the production houses and each and every member of the film fraternity," Kaushal wrote.

It is to be noted that Kaushal has films such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Dangal' to his credit. 

Kaushal's is the latest name from Bollywood to surface in the ever-growing list of people such as Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, who have been called out on the social media on allegations ranging from sexual misconduct, harassment to rape.

