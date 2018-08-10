हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mandy

Stunt work for 'Mandy' helped Nicolas Cage to recover from broken ankle

The actor it forced him "to get moving again and at a very fast pace".

Stunt work for &#039;Mandy&#039; helped Nicolas Cage to recover from broken ankle
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Nicolas Cage has revealed that filming for the stunt scenes of his upcoming film "Mandy" helped him in recuperating from an injury.

The 54-year-old actor said he had sustained a broken ankle when he was shooting for a previous project.

"I was coming off a broken ankle. I didn't want to lose the movie, but while doing all those fight scenes, and preparing for it, I was still kind of going through rehabilitation on my leg," Cage told Entertainment Weekly.

"Oddly enough, the stunt work actually helped with my recovery, because it got me using those muscles again, and got me functioning again, whereas I'd been in a wheelchair for three months," he added.



"I had to get up to speed with those fight sequences, and with very little time, and there was no margin for error," he said. 

"So yeah, I would say it did help, and maybe there's a version of the world where doing stunt-fighting, and sword-fight work, or whatever it is, for movies, that kind of training, and those kind of skills, could be good for rehabilitation," he added.

"Mandy", a revenge thriller also stars Andrea Riseborough. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. 

 

