Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai accused of sexual misconduct, filmmaker denies allegations

Popular filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Thursday was accused of harassment by a woman on Twitter. The woman through a longish Twitter post alleged that she was 'drugged and raped' by the filmmaker.

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Popular filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Thursday was accused of harassment by a woman on Twitter. The woman through a longish Twitter post alleged that she was 'drugged and raped' by the filmmaker.

She wrote, "In the beginning, he would take me to music recordings and I would have to sit there till very late at night with other male members. When recordings finished, I took an auto home or he would drop me. He slowly started putting his hand on my thigh, giving me a big hug saying that I did good that day.He gave me a drink as well. It was spiked. After that, I remember getting into a car and I thought that he was driving me home. He took me to a hotel. I was wobbly, but he held me and took me to the suite. He took off my jeans and mounted me. I was trying to scream, but he put his hand over my mouth. I cried and passed out."

However, Ghai has outrightly denied all the allegations. Speaking to ANI, Ghai said, "We lived with dignity & always respected others dignity. If she claims this way, she should go to court of law & prove it. Justice will be done or I will go for defamation certainly."

"Sad that it’s becoming a fashion to malign anyone known, bringing stories from past without truth or half-truth. I deny firmly all false allegations like these. I've always respected every woman in my life&at workplace, " he added.

