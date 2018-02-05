Sudarsan Pattnaik, Emraan Hashmi tweet powerful message on World Cancer Day

New Delhi: Celebrities are known for extending their support to the social causes they believe in. A famous face associated with any cause helps in creating awareness about it.

On World Cancer Day which falls on February 4, several celebrities took to Twitter and posted powerful messages stressing the importance of living a healthy life.

The international day is marked to create awareness about the dreaded 'C' word and also in order to encourage its prevention. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi tweeted about the same. His son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer at the tender age of 4. He fought his tough battle and has beaten the disease.

Cancer is not like other diseases . It’s your body waging a war on itself . A war that you can win if you follow a healthy diet , exercise and manage your stress levels effectively. I truly believe kids win this battle more than adults because they are fearless #WorldCancerDay — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 4, 2018

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattniak too shared his brilliant sand art tribute with the message, “Change Lifestyle, Curb Cancer.”

#WorldCancerDay2018 , “Change Lifestyle, Curb Cancer " One of my SandArt with message at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/9F46afMP5W — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 4, 2018

Bollywood celebrities such as Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray are cancer survivors who won their war against the disease. The World Cancer Day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008.

It aim of World Cancer Day is to majorly reduce illness and death caused by cancer by 2020. The day is marked so that any misinformation or stigma related to the disease is reduced.