Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan and mommy Gauri Khan's stunning pics make Shah Rukh Khan all philosophical—Check

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is quite an avid social media user and often likes to share his thoughts with the fans. Recently, wifey Gauri Khan shared some adorable pictures on social media where she can be seen posing with daughter Suhana Khan.

And we must say the mother-daughter duo looks drop dead gorgeous in the photos which were taken at a party. Gauri's caption revealed that the fab mom and daughter duo attended the final year bash of Ardingly college, the United Kingdom where Suhana studies.

Check out the pictures here:

Soon after Gauri shared the pictures on her social media handles, SRK got all philosophical. He reposted the pic on his Twitter and Instagram account with a heartwarming caption reading, “Was reading and came across this line....’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies...sach hi hai!!”

Aww, isn't it cute?

Earlier, we saw Suhana accompany daddy cool to the high octane IPL matches and the pictures of which sent the internet into a tizzy!

On the professional front, King Khan is working on Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', a film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio will be seen sharing the screen space again after Yash Chopra's romantic saga 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. SRK will be playing a dwarf for the first time ever in the film.

