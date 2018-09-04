हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda's boomerang video from Shweta Bachchan's label launch is awesome! Watch

Shweta Bachchan along with designer Monisha Jaisingh launched their own fashion label MxS. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Shweta Bachchan recently launched her own clothing label MXS at Pali Hill, Bandra. The event was attended by the who's who of the fashion and movie business. From the entire Bachchan family—Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek and Aishwarya to Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Nita Ambani—all were seen in attendance.

The high and mighty guest list also included the generation next star kids such as Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor to name a few. Several pictures from the bash flooded the internet. A fan club recently shared a fun boomerang video of Suhana and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Watch it here:

Shweta Bachchan along with designer Monisha Jaisingh launched their own fashion label MxS. The launch party was a star-studded affair.

Suhana recently hogged the limelight for gracing the cover of Vogue magazine. She bagged her first ever cover and looked simple ethereal. While doting daddy SRK and mommy Gauri Khan couldn't be happier, Suhana looked confident and pulled off her various looks in the cover with elan. A few days back her pictures from Venice were flooded on the internet as she was on a vacay reportedly.

In fact, Navya's pictures too often go viral on social media.

The internet is simply in love with these pretty faces!

