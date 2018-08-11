हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan explores Venice with her BFFs, video goes viral—Watch

Suhana and her friends can be seen having a gala time roaming on the streets of Venice.

New Delhi: Suhana Khan, the gorgeous daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the star kids who has a solid fan base on social media. She has several fan pages dedicated to her already and people want to read more about her. Recently, she even bagged her first Vogue shoot and featured on the cover.

While doting daddy SRK and mommy Gauri Khan couldn't be happier, Suhana looked confident and pulled off her various looks in the cover with elan. The young and pretty Suhana is currently enjoying her vacay in Venice. One of the fan clubs shared her video on social media where she can be seen exploring the beautiful city of Venice along with her BFFs.

Watch it here:

Some time back, mommy Gauri had shared some adorable pictures on social media where she can be seen posing with daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri's caption revealed that the fab mom and daughter duo attended the final year bash of Ardingly college, the United Kingdom where Suhana studies.

Soon after Gauri shared the pictures on her social media handles, SRK got all philosophical and wrote: “Was reading and came across this line....’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies...sach hi hai!!”

Earlier, we saw Suhana accompany daddy cool to the high octane IPL matches and the pictures of which sent the internet into a tizzy!

This year is a season of star kids making their debut in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter to Ananya Panday, all will be seen making that first impression on the audiences.

