Suhana Khan on Vogue India cover: Struggling actor 'annoyed' - Here's why

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled Vogue India magazine issue featuring his daughter Suhana Khan on its cover. Many of his fans cheered for the young girl for making a stunning magazine cover debut, but a struggling actor isn't happy about it.

Bhumika Chheda, who calls herself a struggling actor took to Twitter to express her views on the privileges Suhana Khan has because she is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter.

Chheda wrote: "I am a struggling TV actor and I'll tell you why people and other fellow struggling actors including me are annoyed because Suhana Khan is on the Vogue India cover. But before that, let me tell you my credibility. I have worked in a few episodics, 3 digital ads and a DD1 show."

She added: "A normal struggling actor spends his/her/families (if new) money to travel EVERYDAY (almost) to various studios to ask for work. What happens when you are not dressed appropriately as per audition requirements? They ask us to come again another day."

"Nobody gives a rat's ass as to how you are feeling that day, ill, sick, okay, normal, abnormal, unhealthy, mentally ill, XYZ! It's a race and you got to be there standing in a queue waiting for long hours, perhaps even 4-5 hours because you got to. No excuse! (sic)."

"What happens when you don't fit the bill (requirement) according to the casting director? They say words like either "rejected, you don't fit". Thankfully many casting directors these days are kind enough to convey their opinion politely. Or else, it is rude, its tough to deal."

"Imagine going everyday for a new test and getting rejected over and over again due to XYZ reasons. And trust me, the reason isn't talent ALL THE TIME. It varies."

"Thus! The reason I am annoyed is because when Suhana Khan had to step into the Vogue India office, nobody told her "you don't fit the requirement." To wake up each mrng with the same amount of motivation for the same agenda each day, every day, try that! I promise it isn't easy!(sic)."

"Probably. I wasn't as much bothered when Alia Bhatt appeared in the covers, we all knew she would. But she did that post her movie announcement. That matters :) prooving the mettle matters. (sic)."

"Isn't the question here about respect too? SRK has earned it :) And that's exactly my debate. (sic)."

Chheda also clarified that she has nothing against Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote: "The thread was not against SRK's daughter, it was against a girl who has nothing to her merit yet on the Vogue India Cover Page, and she happened to be Suhana Khan. Request to not make it a sensational news.(sic)."

This is a reminder of Kangana Ranaut's nepotism debate when she had questioned film industry bigwigs of favouring star kids.



Shah Rukh, we all know is a self-made person. His journey from being a TV actor to a Bollywood superstar is inspiring and enriching. He has worked really very hard to reach where we see him today.

Talking about his daughter Suhana's maiden cover, SRK said: "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan's daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has.

"And I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. Insha Allah (God willing), she will work hard towards it."

"I will be proud of her when she is proud of herself and the job that she does and Insha Allah, she will do that," he added.

(With IANS inputs)