Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan sizzles on first Vogue cover, opens up on being Shah Rukh Khan's daughter—Watch

She has graced the cover of the fashion magazine for the month of August.

Suhana Khan sizzles on first Vogue cover, opens up on being Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s daughter—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana featured on her maiden cover shoot for beauty Vogue India. She has graced the cover of the fashion magazine for the month of August and looks drop dead gorgeous. The 18-year-old star daughter has opened up in the interview with Vogue about what's it really like to be Shah Rukh Khan's daughter.

She told Vogue India, “Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train—stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

Talking about her father's superstardom, Suhana added, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”

“I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him”, she added.

Proud mommy Gauri meanwhile shared the BTS (behind-the-scenes) sneak peek video of Suhana's Vogue shoot on social media.

Watch it here:

SRK in the same interview with Vogue clarified on Suhana's debut in movies. He said, “Suhana’s not working towards a promise of being cast, she’s working towards being an actor, and she knows that. We have friends who are very well-meaning and think of my kids as their own, and they’re all happy and keen to launch her. Like Karan Johar. But I keep insisting that I don’t want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors.” 

