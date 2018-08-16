हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's Independence Day pic is unmissable! See pic

Suhana Khan&#039;s Independence Day pic is unmissable! See pic

New Delhi: Daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is busy completing her studies abroad but that doesn't mean she misses out on celebrating special days. The young and pretty Suhana has several fan pages running on her name on social media, who regulalry post stuff about her.

A popular fan club on Instagram recently posted a picture of Suhana celebrating the Independence Day with her friend. Do not miss the tricolour flag painted on her cheek.

Check out the picture here:

Suhana recently hogged the limelight for gracing the cover of Vogue magazine. She bagged her first ever cover and looked simple ethereal. While doting daddy SRK and mommy Gauri Khan couldn't be happier, Suhana looked confident and pulled off her various looks in the cover with elan. A few days back her pictures from Venice were flooded on the internet as she was on a vacay reportedly.

Some time back, mommy Gauri had shared some adorable pictures on social media where she can be seen posing with daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri's caption revealed that the fab mom and daughter duo attended the final year bash of Ardingly college, the United Kingdom where Suhana studies.

Soon after Gauri shared the pictures on her social media handles, SRK got all philosophical and wrote: “Was reading and came across this line....’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies...sach hi hai!!”

Earlier, we saw Suhana accompany daddy cool to the high octane IPL matches and the pictures of which sent the internet into a tizzy!

This year is a season of star kids making their debut in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter to Ananya Panday, all will be seen making that first impression on the audiences.

