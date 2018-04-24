Suhana Khan's latest pic reminds mommy Gauri of 'teen days'

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana is getting prettier day-by-day and more often than not her pictures go viral on the social media. Mommy Gauri Khan recently took to Instagram and shared the latest photo of her daughter.

Gauri captioned the click as “Having the time of your life in your teens.”

Earlier this month, Suhana was seen cheering for KKR at the ongoing IPL 2018 where Shah Rukh Khan's team won their first match against Virat Kohli's 'Bangalore' team. King Khan came with wifey Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and the little bundle of joy, AbRam. The Khan parivaar was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor, wifey Maheep and daughter Shanaya. The Kolkata supporters kept cheering for the team and its big win was a cherry on top.

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan's team won the match, king of romance took a victory lap at Eden Gardens along with his daughter Suhana and her friend Shanaya Kapoor. Pictures of daddy cool and darling daughter went viral on the internet.

Now that many star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are making their foray into Bollywood, we can hope to see Suhana too entering the showbiz world and follow daddy cool SRK's footsteps.