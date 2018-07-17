हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan's latest pic with mommy Gauri is breaking the internet!

A few days back too mommy Gauri had shared some adorable pictures on social media.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The very elegant Gauri Khan is an avid social media user. The renowned interior designer has a solid fanbase on Twitter and Instagram. She often shared pictures of her children—Aryan, Suhana and AbRam making fans happier than ever.

Gauri recently posted a gorgeous picture on her social media handle where she can be seen chilling with daughter Suhana. And we must say, the mother-daughter duo look simply picture perfect! She captioned the click s: “New York Times”

Isn't the picture beautiful? Well, Suhana is turning out to be one of the most gorgeous star kids around who already is quite popular on the internet. There are several fan clubs dedicated to the pretty lady.

Well, after mommy Gauri shared the picture, superstar daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan was quick to leave a witty reply on Twitter.

Check it out here:

A few days back too mommy Gauri had shared some adorable pictures on social media where she can be seen posing with daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri's caption revealed that the fab mom and daughter duo attended the final year bash of Ardingly college, the United Kingdom where Suhana studies.

Soon after Gauri shared the pictures on her social media handles, SRK got all philosophical and wrote: “Was reading and came across this line....’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies...sach hi hai!!”

Earlier, we saw Suhana accompany daddy cool to the high octane IPL matches and the pictures of which sent the internet into a tizzy!

This year is a season of star kids making their debut in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter to Ananya Panday, all will be seen making that first impression on the audiences.

