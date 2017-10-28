Suhana steals the show at mommy Gauri Khan's Halloween bash—Pics

New Delhi: Halloween is celebrated on October 31 and our Bollywood celebrities are already in party mode. Gauri Khan hosted a lavish Halloween bash recently in Mumbai and oh boy who's who of the Hindi film industry made their way to the do.

All her besties were seen in attendance as several pictures from the night found its way to the social media.

Was a great experience designing this dramatic set created for an unforgettable evening... #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/MkjuZtEBwG — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 28, 2017

From ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, gorgeous Malaika Arora to Sussanne Khan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor—all were seen letting their hair loose at the grand bash.

Selfie Time @gaurikhan @suhanakhan2 @bhavanapandey @suzkr @khatriimtiaz A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

#allaboutlastnight with my beautiful dearest @shazreh_r #friendsforever A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

I have my wings on... #cirquelesoir @gaurikhan #halloweenweekend A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

The big dark wings couldn’t have slayed it better Halloween weekend #birthdayfuncontinues #cirquedesoir #mydarlingG #foreverwithyoufull power to u! A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Strictly for bonding#happysmiles #birthdayfuncontinues #cirquedesoir #mydarlingG #houseofkhanp.s try n spot peter my pet A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Strictly for bonding part 2#cirquedesoir #halloweenweek #happysmiles #buddytime A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Killed it#suhanakhan A post shared by @saraaalikhan on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

But we must say that it's daughter Suhana Khan who stole the show undoubtedly. The young fashionista rocked a gold shimmer shift dress with hair side-swept beautifully.

Interestingly, Gauri had posted some pictures of the party venue on her Instagram a day before. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife is a renowned designer who and recently designed the area for India’s first-ever party in association with London nightclub, Cirque le Soir, in Mumbai.

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It is believed to be the time in Christian calendar dedicated to pay obesience to the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

Halloween costumes and parties are widely organised not just in the West but in India as well. Especially, kids enjoy dressing up as scary figures.