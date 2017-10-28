Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Suhana steals the show at mommy Gauri Khan's Halloween bash—Pics

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 and our Bollywood celebrities are already in party mode. Gauri Khan hosted a lavish Halloween bash recently in Mumbai and oh boy who's who of the Hindi film industry made their way to the do.

Oct 28, 2017
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

All her besties were seen in attendance as several pictures from the night found its way to the social media.

From ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, gorgeous Malaika Arora to Sussanne Khan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor—all were seen letting their hair loose at the grand bash.

 

Selfie Time @gaurikhan @suhanakhan2 @bhavanapandey @suzkr @khatriimtiaz

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

#allaboutlastnight with my beautiful dearest @shazreh_r #friendsforever

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

I have my wings on... #cirquelesoir @gaurikhan #halloweenweekend

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

 

Strictly for bonding part 2#cirquedesoir #halloweenweek #happysmiles #buddytime

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

 

Killed it#suhanakhan

A post shared by @saraaalikhan on

But we must say that it's daughter Suhana Khan who stole the show undoubtedly. The young fashionista rocked a gold shimmer shift dress with hair side-swept beautifully.

Interestingly, Gauri had posted some pictures of the party venue on her Instagram a day before. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife is a renowned designer who and recently designed the area for India’s first-ever party in association with London nightclub, Cirque le Soir, in Mumbai.

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It is believed to be the time in Christian calendar dedicated to pay obesience to the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

Halloween costumes and parties are widely organised not just in the West but in India as well. Especially, kids enjoy dressing up as scary figures.

 

