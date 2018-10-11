Sukhwinder Singh joins Bollywood Music Project line-up

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Popular singer Sukhwinder has joined the line-up for the Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0.

Mumbai: Popular singer Sukhwinder has joined the line-up for the Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0.

Known for songs like "Chhaiya chhaiya", "Jai ho", "Gallan goodiyaan" and "Udi udi jaaye", he will perform on Day 2 of the music fiesta presented by Skoda Auto. 

The event, to be held October 20-21, will witness Amit Trivedi as the headliner along with performances by over 60 artistes, apart from games, jamming sessions and flea stalls.

Some of the other performers include Ajay-Atul, Amit Trivedi, Javed Ali and Benny Dayal.

