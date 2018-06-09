हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swara Bhasker

Sumeet Vyas comes out in defence of Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene

'Veere Di Wedding' has been produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

New Delhi: Swara Bhasker's infamous masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding has created a furore amongst the viewers. While some felt showing it on screen was a sign of empowerment, others labelled it indecent. Amidst the ongoing debate, Sumeet Vyas, who was Swara's co-star in the film has opened up on the issue.

Sumeet, who played Kareena Kapoor's boyfriend Rishabh in the film, has come out in defence of Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sumeet said, "It was essentially showing the back story of Swara’s character. She was not happy in her marriage and had no chemistry with her husband. If it was a man featured in that scene, it would have been perfectly normal and a healthy thing to do. But as it is a woman, which perhaps is a first in Indian cinema, it became a problem. What we saw was what a normal human being would do but because it was a woman, it looked like a bold move. And that is why it was treated in a humorous manner, without trying to make a ‘statement’. But invariably, it became a statement. It became a big deal."
 
Swara Bhasker was heavily trolled on social media for the masturbation scene in the movie. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, the actress revealed that she knew the scene would invite her a lot of trolls.

She has been quoted as saying, “Yes, I did anticipate the hate that has come my way but I don’t think you should care about that as an actor and an artiste. I don’t think you should care about what the (audience) reaction would be while performing as it is distractive, unhelpful and creates a fear that doesn’t help in the performance anyway."

Adding more, she said, “Our society is very hypocritical when it comes to standards for men and women. It is completely okay for men to do whatever they want. You can show men doing anything on the screen. But for women, it becomes ‘oh bold’, ‘oh controversial’, ‘oh shocking.’ So, I knew I would be trolled.”

Inspite of all the drama surrounding the film t has set the Box office on fire and has earned Rs 56.96 crore in seven days. The figures are expected to witness an upward trend this weekend.

