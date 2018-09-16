हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul's wedding pictures out!-See inside

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas on Saturday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and television actress Ekta Kaul in Jammu.

New Delhi: Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas on Saturday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and television actress Ekta Kaul in Jammu.

Sumeet has had a terrific year so far after her Bollywood debut 'Veere Di Wedding' did wonders at the box office. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. The film was produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

