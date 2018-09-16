Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul's wedding pictures out!-See inside

New Delhi: Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas on Saturday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and television actress Ekta Kaul in Jammu.

The pictures of their wedding surfaced on the internet soon after it took place. Check them out here:

Sumeet has had a terrific year so far after her Bollywood debut 'Veere Di Wedding' did wonders at the box office. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. The film was produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.