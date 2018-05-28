Sunidhi Chauhan poses with son, shares first pic on Instagram

New Delhi: Popular playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan married music composed Hiten Sonik on April 24, 2012 and in January this year, she welcomed her a baby boy to the family. Sunidhi recently took to Instagram and shared the first picture of her son and it's super cutesy!

Bollywood singer captioned the click as: "Ready for my first gig as a Mom!"

The picture has gone viral and has already garnered around 86,539 likes in 22 hours. The singer has a rich body of work and has crooned some memorable melodies. She started singing at a young age of four and made her debut when 13 in Bollywood film titled 'Shastra' back in 1996.

But it was her song 'Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi' in 1999 which got her immense recognition and praise. The song was from Urmila Matondar starrer 'Mast'. She even won the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent and was nominated for the Best Female Playback Singer.

Early in her career, she delivered some blockbuster tracks such as 'Mehboob Mere' from 'Fiza', 'Dhoom Machale' from 'Dhoom', 'Kaisi Paheli' and 'Deedar De' from 'Parineeta' and 'Dus' respectively. Sunidhi has super hit dance numbers such as 'Beedi', 'Aaja Nachle', 'Sajnaaji Vaari', 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Dance Pe Chance' and 'Chor Bazaari' etc to her credit.

Sunidhi has appeared four times in Forbes Celebrity 100 of India (2012–2015).