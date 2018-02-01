Sunil Grover met this famous Urdu poet and guess what happened next?

New Delhi: Ace comedian cum actor Sunil Grover is known for his classic comic punches and is rightly famous as the 'master of disguise'. The actor-comedian, who has been missing from the small screen is busy doing shows in various cities.

Sunil Grover's talent got immense recognition and appreciation on Kapil Sharma's show and fans loved to watch them perform together. Now, a few days back, Sunil was spotted at the Mumbai airport and he had a chance encounter with a famous Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist Rahat Indori.

Rahat Indori's poetry and priceless words are widely appreciated by the fans. He took to Twitter and shared the 'airport photo' with his followers. The renowned poet wrote: “with supremely talented @WhoSunilGrover at Mumbai Airport.”

Sunil Grover was quick to respond with Rahat Indori's beautiful lines, “It was an honor meeting you Sir. Thanks for entertaining with your wisdom put in words.

जवानीओं में जवानी को धूल करते हैं

जो लोग भूल नहीं करते, भूल करते हैं"

— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) January 28, 2018

In 2017, Kapil and Sunil had an ugly fallout as a result of which latter quit Kapil's show midway followed by a few others. However, time and again, the two have maintained that things are cordial between them and hopefully they will work in future.

Don't you think it's time now for the two to bury the hatchet and start afresh?