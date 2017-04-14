close
Sunil Grover performs Gidda with ‘Baby Doll’ Sunny Leone – WATCH Video

Sunil Grover couldn’t stop himself from performing Gidda (a traditional Punjabi dance) with the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 13:05
Sunil Grover performs Gidda with ‘Baby Doll’ Sunny Leone – WATCH Video
Pic courtesy: @WhoSunilGrover

Mumbai: Sunil Grover is back in action and fans of the actor-comedian have all the reasons to celebrate. Grover, who has been roped in to do live commentary by UC News for the ongoing Indian Premier League 10, got an opportunity to shake a leg with none other than Sunny Leone.

It was Baisakhi (Punjabi New Year) yesterday and Sunil couldn’t stop himself from performing Gidda (a traditional Punjabi dance) with the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood.

Sunil wished his fans a very happy Baisakhi and shared a video that shows him shaking a leg to a folk number along with Leone, who also happens to be a Punjabi.

Check out the video below:

It is indeed good to see Sunil Grover showing some of his dancing skills.

Sunil GroverSunny LeoneIndian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersBaisakhiGidda

