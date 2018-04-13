Sunil Grover reacts to Kapil Sharma's ongoing controversies—Deets inside

New Delhi: Let's face it, the man who once used to bring a smile on our faces has suddenly become a controversial figure. Ace comedian Kapil Sharm, who has the gift of gab is currently under the scanner for using foul language against a journalist and his former managers—Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

Kapil's abusive Twitter rant not only shocked his fans but also threw light on his current state of mind. Several celebs, who have worked with him previously came out in his defence and supported him.

After Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, Dr Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover has finally broken his silence on the issue and spoken about it.

When asked about Kapil's recent Twitter attack on a journalist and if he is depressed, Sunil told a YouTube channel POP Bollywood that he feels Kapil should take care of his health and likewise his family members should also take care of him. He further said, 'Get back soon'.

Ironically, Kapil and Sunil had a major tiff and their midnight brawl became a huge topic of debate last year. Soon after that, the latter, who was an integral part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' made an exit midway followed by other co-actors.

Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected. Hope he manages to strike back stronger.

For the uninitiated, Kapil filed a complaint against the news agency and its editor along with his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. He tweeted the copy of his legal document, claiming that these people are trying to tarnish his image and pull him down. However, Preeti clarified her stand and in a shocking statement revealed that she is afraid that Kapil is suffering from depression and requires immediate medical help.