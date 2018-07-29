हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover wishes to replace Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, applies for the 'vacancy'-Watch

For the unversed, Sunil Grover is already a part of Bharat

Sunil Grover wishes to replace Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, applies for the &#039;vacancy&#039;-Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's dramatic exit from Bharat created a furore in the film industry. Just when the fans waited with baited breath to see their favourite actress in a Bollywood film, the news of Priyanka exiting came as a shocker. Since then, there have been a lot of speculations about who will replace Priyanka in Bharat but now we hear that comedian Sunil Grover is really keen to romance Salman Khan in Bharat.

Posting a video on Twitter, Sunil wrote, "Application for the vacancy from Nancy @aliabbaszafar @BeingSalmanKhan."

In the video, he can be heard saying that he is best suited for the role, and even makes a reference to Salman’s ongoing TV show Dus Ka Dum, adding “Kitne pratishat bhartiya chahte hain ki main Bharat ki heroine banu?”

For the unversed, Sunil Grover is already a part of Bharat and he is just promoting himself.

The video was retweeted many times after he posted it and the director Zafar couldn’t resist replying to his video. He wrote, “Hahahahaha ..... you are mad @WhoSunilGrover ... be like this always ...love."

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. Bharat is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

Tags:
Sunil GroverBharatPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanKatrina KaifAli Abbas Zaffar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close