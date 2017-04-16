Sunil Grover's Insta game is on; posts yet another cryptic PIC! Will Kapil Sharma respond?

New Delhi: Indian television saw one of his ugliest spats of all times between ace comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The fight which allegedly took place onboard a flight resulting in the two going separate ways and leaving audiences in a state of shock and sadness.

It's been quite a while now and still, everyday speculations hit the headlines over what the two are up to. While 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is still going on air with some new additions in the face of Raju Srivastava and Upasana Singh has been brought back to the show, Sunil is busy with IPL commentary.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have also become a source of venting out what one feels like. So, last week when Sunil shared a cryptic post on Instagram showing his shoe and captioning it as: "Shoe Size US 10". It was evident that he is taking a sly dig at the whole 'shoe throwing' episode.

Now, soon that picture became viral. The ace comedian and actor has shared yet another cryptic post on Insta and it reads: “No caption for this picture this time. Take out the meaning you want.”

Clearly, this time he is avoiding any controversy but at the same time referring to the same episode. We know how sarcasm is best described by the master of disguise.

Only if Kapil and Sunil ditch their past and entertain their fans old times sake!