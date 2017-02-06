Sunny Deol’s ‘T-shirt quote’ tweet is the funniest thing you will see today

Mumbai: The man with ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ - Sunny Deol – is quite a witty man. The elder son of veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny, took to Twitter Saturday to share a humorous post.

Sunny could probably relate to the quote on the T-Shirt that read: “Marriage is a workshop....where husband works and wife shops...”

Check out the photo here:

On point!! .. saw it on a crew member .. had to click with it.. pic.twitter.com/vNPUQ3nzK8 — Sunny Deol (@IAMSUNNYDEOL) 4 February 2017

Well, the men read this post will definitely agree but the women will be fuming (LOL)!

We are sure it’s all in good humour and it feels great to see it coming from someone who has portrayed some of the intense and angry characters on the silverscreen.

On the work front, Sunny is busy with his son Karan Deol’s debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.