close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Sunny Deol’s ‘T-shirt quote’ tweet is the funniest thing you will see today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 08:35
Sunny Deol’s ‘T-shirt quote’ tweet is the funniest thing you will see today

Mumbai: The man with ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ - Sunny Deol – is quite a witty man. The elder son of veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny, took to Twitter Saturday to share a humorous post.

Sunny could probably relate to the quote on the T-Shirt that read: “Marriage is a workshop....where husband works and wife shops...”

Check out the photo here:

Well, the men read this post will definitely agree but the women will be fuming (LOL)!

We are sure it’s all in good humour and it feels great to see it coming from someone who has portrayed some of the intense and angry characters on the silverscreen.

On the work front, Sunny is busy with his son Karan Deol’s debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 08:35

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.