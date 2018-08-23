हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber's story will make you believe in love—Read inside

The actress also disclosed that Daniel started working in the adult film industry because he was uncomfortable with Sunny working with other men.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber&#039;s story will make you believe in love—Read inside
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

It isn't every day that a beautiful love story comes along that just touches your soul. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone recently opened up about her relationship with husband Daniel Weber and revealed how he had proposed to her and stood by her in the darkest of times. The actress also disclosed that Daniel started working in the adult film industry because he was uncomfortable with Sunny working with other men.

An Instagram page by the name of officialhumansofbombay is dedicated to telling stories about the life of people in Mumbai. The page recently featured Sunny Leone and the caption had her story.

The page quotes Sunny as saying, “We met through Daniel’s band mate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at 1st sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk–there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number & email ID. 
What I liked is that he didn’t call me, but emailed me instead–that’s how we began talking. Coincidentally, I was going to NY, where he lived when he emailed me saying, ‘You’re never going to give me your number, are you?’ Which is when I gave in & he asked me out. 
I was late for our 1st date. But like a gentleman, he waited patiently. When I reached & we started talking–there was the violin moment. The whole restaurant disappeared & it was just us. We spoke for 3 hours–it was like I’d known him forever. 
We had a long courtship–in the beginning, it was just us getting to know each other. I remember when I was in Oman–he sent me a mixed CD & flowers from across the world! I had a stack of calling cards because of how much we spoke! I was in love.
He’s so considerate & supportive. In fact, because he wasn’t comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he began working with me & we started our own company. 
Within a few months of dating, my mom passed away. I’d expect a guy to run from such an emotional responsibility–but he stayed. Not only for me, but for my family. I’d wake up crying at night & he’d hold me. He didn’t try to fix the situation–he was present & that’s what mattered. I knew then that he was the one, but it was his turn to make me wait. 
I remember it like it was yesterday. I was looking for a box to put my ring in. When randomly, he gave me this beautiful mahogany box which he’d made. It said, ‘With love, Daniel.’ I was so excited with the box, when he said, ‘I also have another ring for you!’
YES!! I was jumping–how could I not? I’m so lucky to have him. The proposal was simple–exactly how I wanted it.
It’s been 7 years now & we’re just the same. He supports every dream of mine like it’s his own–he makes me believe that anything is possible. And when we’re all together–the kids, me & Danny making us breakfast...life itself is a dream, one I can’t believe I’m living.”

Tags:
Sunny LeoneDaniel WeberSunny and Daniel

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close