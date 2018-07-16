हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone celebrates 'gotcha' anniversary with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny shared a heart warming photograph of herself along with her husband Daniel Weber embracing her daughter.   

Pic courtesy: @sunnyleone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone on Monday celebrated the one year "gotcha" anniversary with her daughter Nisha, whom she adopted from a village in Latur in 2017. 

She captioned the image: "One year ago today our lives changed when we brought you home with us! Today is your one year 'gotcha' anniversary and I can't believe it's only been one year because I feel I have known you a lifetime. You are a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world! I love you very much Nisha Kaur Weber!"

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in the upcoming film "Veeramadevi", a period war film directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. 

