Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and kids clicked at the airport—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and three kids were recently clicked at the airport after returning from a brief vacation. The stunning actress celebrated her birthday on May 13 and as this time it coincided with Mother's Day, the gorgeous beauty had a lovely time out with family.

This is probably the first time that Sunny Leone and family have been photographed together in one frame after the couple announced the news of becoming parents to twin babies through surrogacy.

Check out the photos:

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

On March 4, 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy.

The actress was first seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 5' and soon after that she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller outing 'Jism 2'. Ever since that in 2012, Sunny has featured in several movies and hosted shows on MTV such as 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone' to name a few.