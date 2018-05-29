Sunny Leone designs a 'piece of art' for daughter

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone designed a crystal beaded piece of art for her daughter, Nisha.

The actress showed the glimpses of the crystal beaded painting, which took seven months to complete, on her Instagram.

She started off with the piece in October. The star took to Twitter to display her masterpiece as she wrote, "Remember this from last Oct?7months ago I started this big project. Thousands of crystals laid down by my hand 4my daughter Nisha. Finally finished at 1 am last night. Longest it`s ever taken me 4one piece of art. Nisha-with each stone I laid down I thought of u &how much I love you!"

On the work front, the star is all geared up for her upcoming movie `Veeramadevi` which will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi(ANI)