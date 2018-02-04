Sunny Leone looks ravishing in her new Twitter photo — Check out

New Delhi: Sunny Leone, who is a social media bug and loves to keep her fans updated about her day to day activities, recently shared her photo on her Twitter account.

In the photo, she is seen clad in a blue-white-yellow printed dress and is seen wearing dark shades. She accessorised her look with heavy junk jewelleries. With her tresses let loose and minimal makeup, no doubt, Sunny looks ravishing in the picture and glows as ever.

Check out her 'Sunday' post:

Ever since she participated in season 5 of Bigg Boss, there has been no looking back for the actress. Though she faced opposition and rejections from a lot of networks and continues to face it even today, she has a huge fan following on social media.

With her oomph and flawless beauty, Sunny definitely knows how to keep her fans drooling over her pictures everytime.