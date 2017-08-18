close
Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi

Sunny Leone was in the city for the launch of `Phone 4 Digital Hub` showroom at MG Road.

ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 08:26
Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi

New Delhi: Sunny Leone is surely not going to forget people of Kochi, for a very-very long time.

The actress was in the city for the launch of `Phone 4 Digital Hub` showroom at MG Road. As the `Baadshaho` actor reached the venue, she was flooded with thousands of fans.

The 36-year-old actress was really overwhelmed with the warm welcome from the people of Kochi.

She even hared a video on her Twitter handle and captioned it, "No words. Can`t thank the people of Kochi. Was so overwhelmed by the love & support. Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala! Thank you #fone4."

Recently, she was in news for adopting a 21-month-old baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra.

She and her husband Daniel Weber have named the girl Nisha Kaur Weber.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in a special number in Sanjay Dutt-starrer `Bhoomi`.

Sunny LeoneSunny Leone in kochiSunny Leone fansSunny Leone picsSunny Leone films

